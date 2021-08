Gold has been marching higher above $1,800, extending its gains. The Confluence Detector is showing that $1,808 is a critical barrier. The party continues – that is the current mood in markets and it is supportive of further gains for gold. Investors seem convinced that the Federal Reserve will refrain from any immediate tapering of its bond-buying scheme in response to the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant. Prospects of more dollars printed boost the precious metal.