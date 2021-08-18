Cancun police grab man wanted for murder as he’s boarding plane

OXNARD (CBSLA) — Police identified a man wanted for the murder of a fellow Oxnard resident and are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Genaro Cortes, 35, was identified Monday in last week’s shooting that killed 26-year-old Uriel Barrera, who was gunned down in front of a home in the 1500 block of Crawford Street last Thursday. Barrera was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police say Cortes fled the scene before police arrived. He is a Hispanic man who also lives in Oxnard, about 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2000 Chevrolet utility truck with California license plate 6L29406 and “Full House Plumbing” in blue lettering on the doors. Cortes should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with video or photos of the shooting may submit it to the Oxnard police using oxnardpd.evidence.com. Each submission will be immediately logged into the Oxnard Police Department’s digital evidence, but police say contact information will not be stored and anyone who turns in evidence can choose to remain anonymous. Tips can also be called in to Detective Ken Tougas at (805) 200-5669.