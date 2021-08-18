Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Cancun police grab man wanted for murder as he’s boarding plane

By Cancun
riviera-maya-news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancun, Q.R. — Cancun police grab a man wanted for a city murder just as he began to board a plane. A judge has ordered the man, who has been arrested for the murder of another in Cancun, to remain in preventative detention. In a press release, the Attorney General of the State says agents from the Special Prosecutor’s Office in Homicide Investigation will see Efuam C remain behind bars during his trial.

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Police#Cancun#State#Efuam C#The Prosecutor S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
Related
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Deputies ask public’s help finding man wanted for attempted murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to keep an eye out for a man wanted for attempted murder. Malcolm Tyre Kinloch, 29, is wanted for two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a stolen firearm, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.
California Statefox10phoenix.com

Police: Man wanted for murder in California arrested in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police in Fresno, Calif. announced on Aug. 13 that a man accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old man in the Central California city has been arrested in Phoenix. According to a statement released by Fresno Police Lieutenant Bill Dooley, 22-year-old Kevin Coleman was one of two people...
Massachusetts Statenewbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police assist in capture of man wanted for murder

“A joint operation by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Revere Police, and the Massachusetts Parole Board Warrant Unit last week captured a man wanted for the July 31 murder of a man doing volunteer work in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Garland, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Garland Police Arrest Suspect In 26-Year-Old Man’s Murder

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police have arrested and charged a suspect with the murder of a 26-year-old man Saturday evening. At approximately 7 p.m. Aug. 21, officers responded to an assault call in the 5200 block of Stagecoach Lane. Police said the caller stated someone was assaulted in from of a house on the street. Upon arrival, officers found 26-year-old Dominique Jones suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Jones was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officers learned that the suspect – identified as 26-year-old Kyhari Clines – was inside a house near where the assault took place. Police said after many hours of attempting to get Clines to come outside, he surrendered and was arrested. A gun was shortly recovered. Kyhari Clines (Source: Garland Police Department) Clines is currently in the Garland Detention Center where he was charged with murder. No bond has been set at this time and this remains an active investigation.
Ohio StateWOWK

Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — An Ohio man wanted for homicide was arrested Tuesday by West Virginia law enforcement officials. On Aug. 17, Clyde Thomas Littlefield, 21, was taken into custody at approximately 7:30 p.m. in Morgantown, W.Va. Littlefield is the prime suspect in the shooting and killing of Edward Charles Hunter, 29, that occurred on July 1 in Columbus, Ohio.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Providence man charged with attempted murder of police officer

PROVIDENCE — A 31-year-old Providence man who is accused of opening fire on a Providence police officer with an AR-15 was arraigned on 16 counts early Thursday afternoon in District Court, Providence. Judge Terence Houlihan ordered Luis Roman held without bail. Roman is charged with attempted murder in an assault...
Canton, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Man wanted in Canton murder considered armed and dangerous

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton police are looking for a murder suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday. On August 19, officers were dispatched to 800 Lawrence Rd. NE. Officers found Deladea Grant, 23, inside his home. He’d been shot multiple times. He was taken to the...
Hollister, CAcrimevoice.com

Police Arrest Man For Attempted Murder with a Knife

“HOLLISTER, CALIFORNIA – August 13, 2021 – Hollister Police arrested Jose Salazar Jr (25-years-old) for the attempted murder of a family member. On August 12, 2021 around 10:38 am officers received a call of a disturbance in a home on the 400 block of Starling Lane. The verbal argument quickly turned physical and the reporting party advised there was a knife involved in the altercation.
Oxnard, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Genaro Cortes Wanted In Murder Of Oxnard Man

OXNARD (CBSLA) — Police identified a man wanted for the murder of a fellow Oxnard resident and are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Genaro Cortes, 35, was identified Monday in last week’s shooting that killed 26-year-old Uriel Barrera, who was gunned down in front of a home in the 1500 block of Crawford Street last Thursday. Barrera was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police say Cortes fled the scene before police arrived. He is a Hispanic man who also lives in Oxnard, about 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2000 Chevrolet utility truck with California license plate 6L29406 and “Full House Plumbing” in blue lettering on the doors. Cortes should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with video or photos of the shooting may submit it to the Oxnard police using oxnardpd.evidence.com. Each submission will be immediately logged into the Oxnard Police Department’s digital evidence, but police say contact information will not be stored and anyone who turns in evidence can choose to remain anonymous. Tips can also be called in to Detective Ken Tougas at (805) 200-5669.
Auburn, ALwrbl.com

WANTED: Auburn police search for Opelika man connected to murder of 19-year-old

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division is seeking information leading to the apprehension of Khalif Da’Quan Kellum, age 22, from Opelika, Alabama. Kellum is being sought in connection with an ongoing murder investigation regarding the death of 19-year old Ca’Darius Deshun Whatley, who died in a shooting at The Beacon apartment complex in Auburn off S College Street according to investigators. The shooting happened Thursday night.
Lawrence County, MSWLBT

Man wanted for murder in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating Keontra Dunn of Brookhaven, Miss. Dunn has been charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and shooting into a motor vehicle after an altercation that left a 20-year-old Lawrence County man dead.
Auburn, ALalabamanews.net

Auburn Police Seek Man in Connection to Murder Investigation

Auburn police say they want to find 22-year-old Khalif Da’Quan Kellum of Opelika. Police say warrants for Kellum’s arrest are outstanding for hindering prosecution first degree and tampering with physical evidence. Police say Kellum is being sought in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Ca’Darius Deshun Whatley. Police say on...
Columbia, SCwach.com

Police: Man accused of murder is "armed and dangerous"

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia Police Officers are on the hunt for a man accused of murder. Sherrod Cantoine Joyner, 31, is wanted and will be charged with murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. Joyner is considered armed and dangerous. Police say on August 11, Joyner...
Public Safetyriviera-maya-news.com

Isla Mujeres police officer shot, killed in Cancun

Cancun, Q.R. — A senior Isla Mujeres police officer was shot and killed Wednesday while outside a private home. The targeted hit took place in SM 41 of Cancun. Police scoured the area for those responsible, however, arrests have not been announced. Since the shooting, Isla Mujeres mayor Juan Carrillo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy