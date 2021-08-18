How to remove tenant?

04-09-19 to aid a friend in need, I rented my 3/1 house to a friend and her 3 young kids for $500 a month inc util. In July 2020, I gave her a years notice that they would have to leave by August 9th 2021. before the school year began. The last 2 months were rent free. The time has come and gone and now, I am having trouble with getting them to go. She is promising to leave by the end of the month but not sure she will. There is a leak in a wall that needs to be repaired so I had to turn off the water on 8-11. They are taking showers at her Mom's or sister's house but use my house for sleeping. Says it's closer to school and more convenient. Please help!