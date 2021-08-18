Cancel
Is it possible to get my security deposit back?

I live in the state of Florida. I had a 2400$ security deposit. My landlord did a walk through with me and my roommates prior to us moving out and thanked us for taking such great care of her house. Upon moving out, she sent us an email with ridiculous charges. 600$ for vacuuming, $600 to get the carpets cleaned when we cleaned the carpets before we moved out and more charges for normal wear on the house. 2200$ in total she said she was taking off our security deposit. It’s been 6 months and we haven’t seen a cent. She won’t even respond to our messages anymore. What should we do?

IN THIS ARTICLE
