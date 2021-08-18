Lisa’s Basic Oatmeal Cookies

Once we came home from the hospital after the birth of our son, we had lots of neighbors and friends bring of us meals while we adjusted, recovered, and spent most of our time falling in love with our baby. Normally, I love to cook but I really didn’t have the time or energy to do much cooking or baking for those first two months, so this was SUCH a blessing. I thought I’d share a few of the recipes from these meals with you all in the coming months. We had many delicious meals, plus I feel a little nostalgic about this simple and incredibly kind gift (of food!) we received. I felt so loved and supported … and more than a few people brought cookies with their meals. Praise.