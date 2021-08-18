Cancel
Durango, CO

Concert Hall @ The Park | Durango | Thursday, August 19

By normvance
pagosasprings.com
 7 days ago

For well over a decade, Austin English has been pounding on the door to stardom. The hard-to-ignore, 6’6” Texas-native has commanded many of the biggest stages in the Texas Midwest and Mountain West with his high-energy shows (including the Highway 30 Music Festival, Texas Hall of Fame, White Elephant Saloon in the Ft. Worth Stockyard, Rodeo Austin, and Gruene Hall), wowed as an opener for national artists including Charlie Daniels Band, Granger Smith, Daryle Singletary, Tracy Byrd, Reckless Kelly, Gary Allan, Cody Johnson, Will Hoge, and Radney Foster, and garnered hundreds of thousands of fans with his dynamic vocals and songs that are both authentic and infectious.

pagosasprings.com

