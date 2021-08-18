Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #63 Showcases Monkey Hero Hanuman

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 63rd Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights the legendary Hanuman, a well-known demon in Shin Megami Tensei and Persona in, well, Persona. He is the son of the wind god, Vayu, and is respected for being a capable fighter in myth and commanding an army of monkeys.

noisypixel.net

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comics#Atlus Japan#Nahobino#Nintendo Switch#Amazon
Related
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Receives “Bethel” Trailer

Atlus has released a new PV Trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V. The trailer is titled “Bethel” and introduces a new character as well as gives us more details about the game’s story. You can give it a watch via the link below:. Shin Megami Tensei V launches November 11th...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Shin Megami Tensei V Switch accessories set to release in November

Atlus has announced that it will release Shin Megami Tensei V (SMTV) Nintendo Switch accessories this November on the release date of the RPG. The accessories include a Nintendo Switch pouch, a TPU protective case set for Switch, and a card pod case that fits two Switch games. Shin Megami...
Video GamesGamespot

New Shin Megami Tensei V Story Trailer Highlights The Demonic Conflict

If you've been wondering what the story is at the heart of Shin Megami Tensei V is, the latest trailer from the Atlus-developed game has plenty of exposition to share. Like previous games in the series, Shin Megami Tensei V focuses on a protagonist who has to battle numerous demons, having somehow been transported to an alternate dimension version where Tokyo has been overrun by the forces of the underworld.
ComicsDestructoid

Atlus explains the Jack Frost mascot makeover for Shin Megami Tensei V

If it’s good enough for Malibu Stacy, it’s good enough for Jack Frost. As part of Shin Megami Tensei V‘s new take on the franchise formula, Jack Frost is getting a very slight makeover (as well as a mechanical change). Here’s the rundown straight from Atlus graphic artist Masayuki Doi:
ComicsSiliconera

Orochi Bullies Jack Frost in New Shin Megami Tensei V Video

Today’s Shin Megami Tensei V daily demon digest focuses on a creature from Japanese mythology and a familiar face for those who have played previous Atlus works–Yamata no Orochi. This large serpentine demon is, unsurprisingly, from the Snake race in this game. As a prominent character from Japanese mythos, Yamata no Orochi inspired various monsters and characters in other franchises as well.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

No More Heroes 3: latest video showcases T-Shirts

Back in July, Marvelous began sharing some videos for No More Heroes 3, showcasing some of the elements and gameplay mechanics of the game. The first one was about the Beam Katana (and the unique way to recharge its batteries), the second one showcased two mechanics of the battle system (Emergency Evade and Weapon Clash), the third one was about Slashes & Death Blows, the fourth one about Death Kick & Death Force, the fifth one about Death Rain & Death Slow, the sixth one about Mustang Mode & Throw Mode, the seventh one about Full Armor Travis, the eigth one about Retry Roulette, the ninth one about DonMai Sushi and Toilet Saves, the tenth one Santa Destroy and Thunder Dome, the eleventh one Perfect World and Call of Battle, the twelfth one Neo Brazil & Damon Tower, the thirteenth one Toilet Rescue and Lawn Mowing, the fourteenth one Garbage Collecting and Coast Guard, the fifteenth one Defense Missions and Bike Missions, the sixteenth one Scorpions Collecting and Adventure segments, the seventeenth one Jeane and DeathMan, and the eighteenth one Capsule Toys and DeathMan Cards.
Video GamesSiliconera

Shin Megami Tensei V’s Asura Focuses on Almighty Skills

Today’s Shin Megami Tensei V daily demon digest takes a look at Asura, a member of the Fury race. Asuras are demon-like entities from Hinduism, as well as other Asian religions, that tend to have violent tendencies. They battle constantly with Devas, which are more benevolent. It first appeared in Megami Tensei and frequently shows up in other games such as the Persona series and Devil Survivor 2.
Comicsgamingbolt.com

Shin Megami Tensei 5 News Stream Coming Today

A new stream has been announced for Atlus’s Shin Megami Tensei 5, taking place today at 8 PM PST (tomorrow at 12 PM JST). Titled “Shin Megami Tensei 5 News Vol. 2″, it will provide the newest details on the upcoming RPG. Announcer Chiaki Matsuzawa will host the stream. The...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Shin Megami Tensei V Volume 2 News Trailer Releasing Tomorrow

The official Megami Tensei Twitter account has announced that another new trailer for the upcoming turn-based demon fusing JRPG, Shin Megami Tensei V, will be releasing tomorrow on August 19, 12:00 JST. This time translates to August 18, 8 PM PST/ 11 PM EST. This trailer will be portrayed in...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Receive New Gameplay Trailer; Contests, Underground, Oufits, and More

During today’s Pokemon Presents, a brand new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl was revealed. This trailer showcased an immense degree of content that will assuredly assuage fans’ fears. Contests have returned with a new rhythm game feature embedded within them, player characters now have customizable outfits, and the famous Underground has been expanded considerably.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Narrative Adventure ‘OPUS: Echo of Starsong’ Gets September Release Date on PC

Sigono announced that their narrative adventure OPUS: Echo of Starsong will launch on PC-via Steam on September 1, 2021. This is the third entry in the series that follows the releases of Opus: The Day we Found Earth and Opus: Rocket of Whispers. This entry follows Eda and Jun, who are two star-crossed adventures that must work together to uncover the mystery of a space oddity known as Starsong. Gameplay features moments of visual novel narrative-style scenes of dialogue between the characters as they discuss the next course of action and what to do next.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Receives New Gameplay Trailer; Hisui Region, Exploration, New Battle Mechanics, and More

During today’s Pokemon Presents, the highly anticipated Pokémon Legends: Arceus received a lengthy trailer, finally showcasing fans more of what to expect from the title’s release. Alongside briefly highlighting the world and its various environments, flight and water navigation were deliberately honed in on, with mounting also included. The region of this game, essentially old Sinnoh, is called Hisui.

Comments / 1

Community Policy