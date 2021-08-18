Bullet-Hell Adventure “Yurukill: The Calumniation Games’ Continues Character Trailers By Introducing Izane Akegarasu

"A wonderful coming of age story." KDMG has unveiled the official trailer for a kooky comedy titled My Best Worst Adventure, described the "family adventure of the fall." This adventure comedy is about a teen sent to Thailand who discovers buffalo racing - "a kind of Kentucky Derby on steroids, without horses, saddles or rules." The short synopsis only sets up the premise: There are worse things than death. Especially for a testy American teen sent to stay with her eccentric Thai grandmother… Written and directed by Joel Soisson, the film stars Lily Patra, Pan Rugtawatr and Eoin O'Brien. And it arrives on VOD in the US starting in September. This looks like a very strange setup for a film, and it seems like a hard sell, but maybe it will be enjoyable. I dig the rural Thailand vibe to this, even though it's made by an American filmmaker.