Bullet-Hell Adventure “Yurukill: The Calumniation Games’ Continues Character Trailers By Introducing Izane Akegarasu
Izanagi Games released a trailer for the bullet-hell adventure, Yurukill: The Calumniation Games, coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2022. The trailer introduces Izane Akegarasu (VO Akari Kito) who works for Yurukill, Inc. as Gentoku’s chaperone. She tends to stay out of the spotlight and is largely forgettable due to this approach, which makes it difficult to even tell how old she is due to her low effort. You could say she was in her teens or in her thirties and no one would bat an eyelid. She is extremely timid and prone to bouts of sobbing. Yet she sometimes makes sly remarks to her teammate, Gentoku.noisypixel.net
