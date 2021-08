This post was written based on an interview with Ashleigh Moran-Dunno, patient, Parkview Cancer Institute. Historically, I had always had really bad periods. But a few years ago, my symptoms started to worsen. I was experiencing heavy bleeding, to the point of nearly passing out, and I just felt like something wasn’t right. I was seeing a different OB/GYN, and she tried switching my birth control, thinking it was hormone related. She never did a pelvic exam, because of my insurance, and to be honest, I don’t blame her. I had a healthy child, had a healthy pregnancy and breastfed. There was nothing to indicate cancer.