Binance is currently the largest exchange in the world in terms of the daily trading volume. It is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and has an office in Singapore. It, however, claims not to have a corporate headquarters. Recently, the company has faced regulatory issues in several countries, including the U.S., Hong Kong, and Malaysia. The crypto exchange has been making attempts to comply with global watchdogs. This includes making some recent hires to beef up its compliance and regulatory advisory team. Binance has reportedly grown its international compliance team and advisory board by 500% since 2020.