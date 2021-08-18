Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Booster Shots In The U.S. Might Deepen Global Inequality

By Anna Daniels
healththoroughfare.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is currently considering giving a third booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, targeting primarily people with compromised immunity. However, many global voices are against this decision as it could accentuate the imbalance on the globe. Many developing countries have not received enough vaccines to provide at least the first shot to the population that needs it. More than that, there is not enough evidence yet that boosters are required to provide protection against the virus.

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Inequality#U S#Boosters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Biden Booster Shot Plan Collides With Global Production Strain

The Biden administration says Covid-19 vaccine booster shots won’t threaten its efforts to expand global immunization, but health policy experts are skeptical that both fronts can be effectively tackled at once. Health officials on Wednesday announced that starting Sept. 20, the U.S. will offer boosters to all vaccinated adults who...
U.S. PoliticsConsumer Reports.org

U.S. Health Officials Recommend COVID-19 Booster Shots for All Americans

All Americans who have been vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine should get a third booster shot eight months after their second dose, U.S. health officials announced on Wednesday. Booster doses could become available starting the week of Sept. 20. But before that plan is implemented, the Food...
U.S. Politicshealththoroughfare.com

Experts Blast US Push For Covid Boosters; “Data Is Not Compelling”

It’s been just reported that experts are criticizing the Biden administration’s push to widely distribute Covid 19 vaccine boosters in the US for the next month. They are claiming that the data provided by the federal health officials this week is not compelling enough to recommend third shots to most of the American population.
U.S. Politicsnwaonline.com

U.S. unveils booster-shot plan

WASHINGTON -- U.S. health officials on Wednesday announced plans to dispense covid-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection as the delta variant surges and signs appear that the vaccines' effectiveness is slipping. The plan, as outlined by the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and...
U.S. Politicswvik.org

The U.S. Will Offer COVID-19 Booster Shots Beginning In September

Millions of Americans have held back from a first COVID shot, and soon some will get their third. U.S. health authorities plan booster shots for fully vaccinated adults starting the week of September 20. NPR's Allison Aubrey begins our coverage. Allison, good morning. ALLISON AUBREY, BYLINE: Good morning, Steve. INSKEEP:...
Public HealthPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

U.S. likely to authorize COVID booster shots

WASHINGTON — After struggling for months to persuade Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. health officials could soon face a fresh challenge: talking vaccinated people into getting booster shots to gain longer-lasting protection as the delta variant sends infections soaring again. As early as Wednesday, U.S. health authorities are...
U.S. Politicswbwn.com

Report: U.S. Will Recommend Vaccine Booster Shot After 8 Months

The White House will officially recommend a third ‘booster shot’ of COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report in the New York Times. Under the new policy, people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines would need a third shot eight months after their second one. That means the first group...
Axios

U.S. to advise COVID booster shots for most Americans at 8 months

The Biden administration is coalescing around a plan to give COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans, the New York Times first reported Monday night. What to expect: The booster shots would likely be given in the order the initial round of vaccines were administered, or around eight months after someone received the first two mRNA shots or the single Johnson & Johnson jab, a Biden administration official told Axios. This could potentially begin in late September.
Pharmaceuticals101 WIXX

Scientists question evidence behind U.S. COVID-19 booster shot drive

(Reuters) – The Biden administration’s plan to provide COVID-19 vaccine boosters is based on concerns that a decrease in the vaccines’ ability to protect against milder infections could also mean people will have less protection against severe illness, a premise that has yet to be proven, scientists said on Thursday.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

An Economic Recovery Might Be Boosted by Good News Regarding the Delta Variant

Our current outlook shows some hope. The United States economy is gradually improving, and that may be helped by fighting the delta variant of COVID-19, an infectious variant of the virus that has begun to threaten the world. There are reasons to believe that we already reached the peak of the Delta surge, and cases appear to increase at a slower rate.
U.S. Politicshealththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Predicts the Pandemic In the U.S Will Be Controlled in The Spring of 2022

On August 23, President Biden’s chief medical advisor declared for CNN that he believes the pandemic can be controlled in the U.S in the spring of 2022. This will be the case if more Americans get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, around 90 million. Dr. Fauci apologized for predicting that the pandemic would be controlled in the fall of 2022. He just misspoke by error, and he meant to say the spring of 2022, not the fall.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Blade

U.S. health officials call for booster shots against coronavirus

NEW YORK  — U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to offer coronavirus booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and signs that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling.The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top authorities, calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.“Our plan is to protect the American people, to stay ahead of this virus,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said as...
healththoroughfare.com

“Vaccine Nationalism” Might Be The Cause For COVID-19 Surge And New Variants

Equitable vaccine division amongst countries is not a reality, and many countries prepare for their third booster shots, while others do not have enough doses to offer the first shot to the great majority of the population. It appears that this “vaccine nationalism” might in fact have a serious global impact and encourage the emergence of new virus variants. A new study from Princeton University and McGill University researchers takes a closer look at this issue.
Worldhealththoroughfare.com

Israel Covid-19 Update: Booster Jabs Enhance Protection

The Delta strain of the SARS-C0V-2 virus has proven to be highly contagious, and even those vaccinated can spread the infection. Recent research showed that those infected after being fully vaccinated had similar viral loads to those unvaccinated. Health providers worldwide have reported a surge in breakthrough infections, and some U.S states announced that the hospital system is overwhelmed.
Public HealthPosted by
The Blade

More protection: U.S. likely to authorize coronavirus booster shots

WASHINGTON — After struggling for months to persuade Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine, U.S. health officials could soon face a fresh challenge: talking vaccinated people into getting booster shots to gain longer-lasting protection as the delta variant sends infections soaring again.As early as this week, U.S. health authorities are expected to recommend an extra dose of the vaccine for all Americans eight months after they get their second shot, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.That means the biggest vaccination drive in U.S. history is about to get...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

3 senators test positive for COVID-19 as U.S. prepares for booster shots

Three U.S. senators say they've tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. That comes as the Biden administration is preparing to roll out booster shots for millions of people who received the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports from the White House, and then CBS News reporter Alex Tin joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more about what to expect..

Comments / 0

Community Policy