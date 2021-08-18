Booster Shots In The U.S. Might Deepen Global Inequality
The Biden administration is currently considering giving a third booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, targeting primarily people with compromised immunity. However, many global voices are against this decision as it could accentuate the imbalance on the globe. Many developing countries have not received enough vaccines to provide at least the first shot to the population that needs it. More than that, there is not enough evidence yet that boosters are required to provide protection against the virus.www.healththoroughfare.com
