Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

AnaptysBio Shares Increase Over 5% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB) increased by over 5% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications – increased by over 5% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to AnaptysBio announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a second indication for GSK’s JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced solid tumors, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed on or following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Lung Cancer#Ovarian Cancer#Anab#Jemperli#Dostarlimab#Shm#Tesaro#European Medicines Agency#Ema#Iii#Niraparib#Cobolimab#Gsk4074386
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Tumors
Related
Stockspulse2.com

SAVA Stock: Over 20% Decrease Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell by over 20% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell by over 20% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to allegations posted overnight over Cassava Sciences’ accuracy and integrity of the trial data for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
Stockspulse2.com

CTEK Stock: 3.19% Increase Explanation

The stock price of CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK) increased 3.19% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of CynergisTek, (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK) increased 3.19% yesterday, going from a previous close of $1.88 to $1.94. Investors are responding positively to Backbone Consultants, a division of CynergisTek, a leading cybersecurity firm helping organizations navigate emerging security and privacy issues, focusing on creating true partnerships, recently announced a new agreement with a Top 10 life insurance company with more than $90 billion in assets to provide IT audit co-sourcing services.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Vifor Pharma And Cara Therapeutics Announce U.S. FDA Approval Of KORSUVA™ Injection For The Treatment Of Moderate-to-severe Pruritus In Hemodialysis Patients

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005635/en/. Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics (Nasdaq:CARA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) for injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. KORSUVA™ injection is a first-in-class kappa opioid receptor (KOR) agonist that targets the body's peripheral nervous system. The KORSUVA™ injection New Drug Application (NDA) received Priority Review by the FDA, which is granted to therapies that, if approved, would offer significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications.
Medical & Biotechpulse2.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Shares: $727 Target From Benchmark

The shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) received a price target of $727 by Benchmark. These are the details. The shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) received a price target of $727 by Benchmark. And Benchmark analyst Aydin Huseynov is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the biologics license application (BLA) of Pfizer and BioNTech for their Covid-19 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine, Comirnaty, to prevent the disease in individuals aged 16 years or above. The vaccine is co-developed by BioNTech and Pfizer and is based on...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cara's Korsuva Greenlighted By FDA, Clinical Trial Disappointments For Novartis, Theravance, Vertex Inks CRISPR Licensing Deal

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 23) AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) (Cowen hiked the price target on shares from $120 to $130) Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Bio-Rad...
Stockspulse2.com

ReShape Lifesciences Shares: $10.25 Target From Alliance Global Partners

The shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) have received a $10.25 price target from Alliance Global Partners. These are the details. The shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) have received a $10.25 price target from Alliance Global Partners. And Alliance Global Partners analyst Ben Haynor had reiterated a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Medical & Biotechpulse2.com

PharmaCyte Biotech Shares Increased 189.47%: Details

The shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) increased by 189.47% yesterday. These are some details you should know. The shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) – a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology Cell-in-a-Box – increased 189.47% yesterday, going from a previous close of $3.42 to $9.90. Investors appear to be responding positively to PharmaCyte’s recent listing on the Nasdaq and current business focus. The company stock price was trending upwards since the news was announced earlier this week and discussions about the company increased on social media as well.
Stockspulse2.com

Sesen Bio Shares Suddenly Fell Over 85% Late Afternoon: Why It Happened

The shares of Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN) suddenly fell over 85% during intraday trading in the late afternoon today. This is why it happened. The shares of Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN) – a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer – suddenly fell over 85% during intraday trading in the late afternoon today.
Stockspulse2.com

Powerbridge Technologies Shares Increased 65.35%: Why It Happened

The shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) increased 65.35% yesterday. This is why it happened. The shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) increased 65.35% yesterday, going from a previous close of $1.27 to $2.10. Investors responded positively to the company announcing plans to invest and engage in the cryptocurrency mining for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) with planned operations globally. The company assembled a team of industry veterans in cryptocurrency and technology to support the development and growth of its digital asset business.
Stockspulse2.com

PSTV Stock Price Increased 11.23%: Why It Happened

The stock price of Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) increased 11.23%. This is why it happened. The stock price of Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) – a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted therapies for rare and difficult to treat cancers – increased 11.23%, going from a previous close of $1.87 to $2.08. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing it will present data from one planned clinical trial and one completed preclinical study evaluating its lead investigational drug Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome (186RNL) for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases (LM). This data will be presented at the Third Annual Conference on Brain Metastases hosted by the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), being held virtually August 19-20, 2021.
Stockspulse2.com

NIO Shares Slightly Rise After Hours: Why It Happened

The shares of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) increased slightly after hours today. This is why it happened. The shares of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) increased slightly after hours today. Investors responded positively to the company’s second-quarter 2021 financial results. The deliveries of the vehicles were 21,896 in the second quarter...
Stockspulse2.com

Robinhood Shares: $65.35 Target From Redburn

The shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) have received a price target of $65.35. These are the details. The shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) have received a price target of $65.35. And Redburn analyst Charles Bendit initiated coverage of Robinhood with a “Buy” rating. “Robinhood has had...
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

Bristol Myers' (BMY) sBLA for Orencia Gets FDA Priority Review

BMY - Free Report) announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for its marketed drug, Orencia (abatacept). The company is seeking an approval of the drug for the prevention of moderate to severe acute graft versus host disease (aGvHD) in patients aged six years and above who are receiving unrelated donor hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
Cancerpharmaceutical-technology.com

BMS obtains FDA approval for Opdivo as bladder cancer treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMS) Opdivo (nivolumab) as an adjuvant therapy for urothelial carcinoma (UC) patients at increased risk of recurrence following radical resection. A programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo can specifically harness the immune system to aid in restoring anti-tumour...
Pharmaceuticalsconwaydailysun.com

FDA approves first COVID-19 vaccine

SILVER SPRINGS, Md. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Cara Therapeutics (CARA), Vifor Pharma Announce FDA Approval of KORSUVA

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cara Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CARA) and Vifor Pharma today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved KORSUVAâ„¢ (difelikefalin) for injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis . KORSUVAâ„¢ injection is a first-in-class kappa opioid receptor (KOR) agonist that targets the body's peripheral nervous system. The KORSUVAâ„¢ injection new drug application (NDA) received Priority Review by the FDA, which is granted to therapies that, if approved, would offer significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications.
BusinessMedagadget.com

Growth Hormone Deficiency Market to Touch USD 5,243.3 Million at 4.20% CAGR by 2027 | Know COVID-19 Analysis | Top Companies- Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lily and Company, Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, and Pfizer

Growth Hormone Deficiency Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.20% during the assessment period of 2020 to 2027, to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2027. Exercise, sleep, stress, and reduced glucose levels can all help to modulate growth hormone levels in the human body, which are important for optimal development. Human growth hormones also aid in the regulation of body composition, muscle and bone growth, fluid balance, sugar and fat metabolism, and injury rehabilitation. It also aids in the improvement of muscle strength and performance. Furthermore, lower or greater amounts of growth hormone can have an impact on one’s quality of life, increasing the risk of diseases like excessive cholesterol, growth hormone deficiency, and poor bone density. Lower amounts of human growth hormone increase illness risk and fat buildup throughout the body, whereas greater levels can lead to gigantism in children and acromegaly, muscle wasting disease, and short bowel syndrome in adults. As people get older, their levels of human growth hormone drop. The natural slowing of growth hormone production in the human body has sparked interest in synthetic growth hormone therapies all around the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy