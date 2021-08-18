AnaptysBio Shares Increase Over 5% Pre-Market: Why It Happened
The shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB) increased by over 5% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications – increased by over 5% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to AnaptysBio announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a second indication for GSK’s JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced solid tumors, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed on or following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.pulse2.com
Comments / 0