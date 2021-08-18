Heavy rain, tornadoes possible as Tropical Storm Fred remnants pass through Maryland

UPDATE: A Tornado Watch is now in effect for the Baltimore area.

Original story below…

——

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Wednesday will be a wet, stormy day in the Baltimore area as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred pass by to the west.

The National Weather Service says there will be a threat for isolated tornadoes and damaging winds, as well as flash flooding.

The risk for severe thunderstorms may come as early as mid-morning.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Baltimore area.

Forecasters say conditions should improve by late Wednesday evening.