Heavy rain, tornadoes possible as Tropical Storm Fred remnants pass through Maryland
UPDATE: A Tornado Watch is now in effect for the Baltimore area.
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Wednesday will be a wet, stormy day in the Baltimore area as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred pass by to the west.
The National Weather Service says there will be a threat for isolated tornadoes and damaging winds, as well as flash flooding.
The risk for severe thunderstorms may come as early as mid-morning.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Baltimore area.
Forecasters say conditions should improve by late Wednesday evening.
