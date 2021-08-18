Cancel
Maryland State

Heavy rain, tornadoes possible as Tropical Storm Fred remnants pass through Maryland

By Chris Montcalmo
 7 days ago

UPDATE: A Tornado Watch is now in effect for the Baltimore area.

Original story below…

——

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Wednesday will be a wet, stormy day in the Baltimore area as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred pass by to the west.

The National Weather Service says there will be a threat for isolated tornadoes and damaging winds, as well as flash flooding.

The risk for severe thunderstorms may come as early as mid-morning.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Baltimore area.

Forecasters say conditions should improve by late Wednesday evening.

Nottingham, MD
Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

