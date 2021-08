Don Poynter who built and owned the Triple Crown Country Club in Union and started the World of Golf, has passed away at age 97. His creative work was far from done. He was an entreprenuer (and entertainer) from an early age — at least 11 — and founded Poynter Creations, later Poynter International. He rubbed elbows with notables all over the world. At age 94, he called Walt Disney about doing some bobbleheads and was disappointed not to get better responses from the executive he talked to. “I used to just deal with Walt,” he told them.