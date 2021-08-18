Couple pleads guilty to selling online more than $300,000 of baby formula stolen from Alabama retail stores

A husband and wife pleaded guilty Tuesday, Aug. 17 for selling more than $300,000 in stolen items online, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.

Christopher John Andrukaitis, 31, of Chelsea, and Holly Hollon, 38, also of Chelsea, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Annemarie Axon to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen goods. Andrukaitis and Hollon are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30.

According to the plea agreement, between September 2018 and October 2020, Andrukaitis and Hollon owned and operated the Sweet Tea Sunshine Shop, an online eBay business. The online business was operated out of their residence in Shelby County, Alabama. Sweet Tea Sunshine Shop advertised products for sale, to include baby formula. The Sweet Tea Sunshine Shop received online orders for baby formula. Andrukaitis and Hollon personally filled those orders.

The baby formula was stolen from various retail stores throughout the Northern District of Alabama. The stolen formula was shipped through the U.S. Postal Service or Federal Express to customers throughout the United States. In total, the Sweet Tea Sunshine Shop generated more than $300,000 in proceeds from the sale of the stolen baby formula. Andrukaitis and Hollon used the fraudulent proceeds for their personal benefit.

The U.S. Secret Service Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the case along with the Alabaster Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robin Beardsley Mark is prosecuting the case.