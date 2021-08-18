Views: Chief's Column -- what to know about bicycle safety and helmets

Do you have any information on bicycle safety? In particular, I’m interested in rules of the road and the proper use of bicycle helmets. Bike riding is a great way to get exercise, fresh air and share time as a family but, before you and the kids rush out and start pedaling, there's an important factor that you need to consider; safety. This article will cover helmets and bike maintenance. In the future, I’ll review some basic rules of the road. The following information is provided by Kids Health.