Simi Valley, CA

Bear Spotted Several Times In Simi Valley Neighborhood

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – Authorities are warning residents to be on alert for a bear has been roaming a neighborhood in Simi Valley for several weeks.

A bear in the backyard of a Simi Valley home. August 2021. (Credit: Kylie Ferrare)

The bear was captured on security video digging through trash in the 4300 block of White Hawk Lane at around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Simi Valley police.

It was also reported, a few blocks away, in a backyard in the 4200 block of Copperstone Lane early Friday afternoon. According to police, the bear was attracted to fruit trees and water in the yard, but had taken off by the time they arrived on scene.

Resident Kylie Ferrare also provided CBSLA video Monday of the bear in the backyard of a home on Reflection Lane.

Police believe the same bear has been sighted several times over the past few weeks.

Bears are a common sight in foothill neighborhoods of the Santa Susana Mountains, as well as the foothill neighborhoods just south of the Angeles National Forest , including Altadena and Sierra Madre.

