Views: Good Earthkeeping -- Cooking from scratch

My mother didn't cook from mixes, and the only canned food we ate was what she put up in mason jars, herself. The variety of canned food was poor, and there were few if any mixes of any kind on the market. Jell-O, of course was available, and commercially canned vegetables were common; however, they didn't taste as good as fresh, and while frozen foods came into the markets in the early 40s, we mostly ate with the seasons.