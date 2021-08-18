Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Views: Good Earthkeeping -- Cooking from scratch

thegraftonnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy mother didn't cook from mixes, and the only canned food we ate was what she put up in mason jars, herself. The variety of canned food was poor, and there were few if any mixes of any kind on the market. Jell-O, of course was available, and commercially canned vegetables were common; however, they didn't taste as good as fresh, and while frozen foods came into the markets in the early 40s, we mostly ate with the seasons.

www.thegraftonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Frozen Foods#Oil And Vinegar#Canned Food#Vegetables#Jell O#Preheat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, according to interim data from two small, early-stage trials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. J&J has been under pressure to produce evidence of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy