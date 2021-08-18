Talking Books: FDOC!

HUDSON — Hudson Hall, 327 Warren St., Hudson, presents the launch of Hudson Talbott’s newest book, A Walk in the Words at 4 p.m. Aug. 22. The event coincides with the final weekend of the first retrospective of his work, Hudson Talbott: River of Dreams at Hudson Hall. Talbott’s inspiring story vividly reveals the challenges, and ultimately the rewards, of being a non-mainstream kind of learner. Talbott is joined on stage by Lisa Dolan, founder of the Hudson Reads mentoring project and co-founder of the Hudson Children’s Book Festival. Admission is free. Visit hudsonhall.org to RSVP and for more information.
Comments / 0