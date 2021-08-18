Talking Books: FDOC!

Now available for check-out at the Mount Airy Public Library:. The library story times are open for anyone who would like to come in and join us. Adults must wear a mask. Mondays at 4 p.m. Afternoon Story Time for children in kindergarten through second grade; Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3 and at 1 p.m. there will be “Eric Carle” themed storytimes and crafts; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Book Babies for children aged birth to 2 years old; Thursday at 11 a.m., Mixed Age Story Time, birth to preschool.