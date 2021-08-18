Franklin Man Busted With Meth During Probation Home Visit Due in Court Today
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man caught with methamphetamine and drug-related items during a probation and parole home visit is due in court today. Court documents indicate 50-year-old Matthew James Kachik is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, on the following charges:explorevenango.com
