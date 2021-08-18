Cancel
Don't Measure Views: Check Attention Instead, Advises NBA's VP of Paid and CRM

By Julian Gamboa
AdWeek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to a year of closed stadiums, the sports industry had to turn its digital transformation dial to MAX and discover ways to bring the sport to its fans. Larisa Johnson, vice president of paid and CRM media at the National Basketball Association, shares how the NBA took an omnichannel approach to their “That’s Game” brand campaign, customizing digital content, interactive social, and even an influencer house.

