How do I know if police are investigating me??

Newville police were called to the intersection of West Street and Cove Avenue around 8:30 p.m. July 9, for a reckless driver who was potentially driving under the influence. Police found Michael Plowman, 35, unconscious in the driver’s seat with his foot resting on the gas pedal and the emergency brake activated, which was causing the vehicle to smoke. Police tried to wake Plowman for 5 minutes, and due to his medical state, he was given Naloxone to revive him. After he was evaluated by EMS for any injuries, he was released because he refused further medical attention. Police then administered Field Sobriety Tests and arrested Plowman for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving on a suspended license from a previous DUI.