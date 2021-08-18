Cancel
Wyoming State

How To Anger A Wyomingite Quickly If You're Found in Their Spot

By Drew Kirby
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 7 days ago
We all get a little possessive when it comes to certain things like family, friends, food, homes and our FAVORITE spot!. For me, the far right side of the couch is where I like to plant myself. It's closer to the bathroom & kitchen, there is a table for my drink and the arm is a great spot for the remote. When people come to visit, I always would direct them to a different area of the room to sit. Some figure it out, but some don't. Deep down when they sit in my spot, I'm a little anxious and irritated. Not their fault, but I. LIKE. MY. SPOT.

101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Cheyenne, WYPosted by
101.9 KING FM

How Much Daylight Are We Losing Each Day As Fall Approaches?

Fall means cooler temperatures and shorter days. If you're like me, fall is your favorite season. I love all that fall brings, like cooler temperatures, pumpkins, falling leaves, the start of the holiday season, football, and more. I always feel like I'm coming alive in the fall after summer has beat me down with its heat.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming Beer Review: Helles Comin' With Me

Ok, we can all take a moment to stop and appreciate how great the name of this beer is. Helles Comin' With Me? Come on now, that's a great name. The fact that the name comes in honor of the greatest Western ever made, that I'm pretty sure won the film and cast at least, checks notes, 80 Oscars when it came out, is just awesome. If you don't get the reference, it comes from Tombstone, also, shame on you.
Food & DrinksPosted by
101.9 KING FM

What Did Food Network Say Wyoming's Must-Try Food Is?

So you're in Wyoming. Whether you're a Wyomingite or just traveling through, you know the Cowboy has its rugged Western reputation for pretty much anything, which also includes food. What are you thinking you want to order? A steak? Some ribs? Maybe even some fish? None of those are even remotely close to what Food Network chose as Wyoming's 'Must-Try' food.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

Would Wyoming Residents Rather Work from Home Post Pandemic?

A job where you don't have to wear real pants? Sign us up!. If you've ever worked from home before the pandemic, you know that many people kind of looked sideways at you when you told them that. Some believed that your job wasn't real or that you only worked part time. It was simply impossible to wrap their heads around the idea that one could carry on a full-time job with a full salary from their living room.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming Gas Prices Are Soaring, Do You Want To Look For A Bike?

There are some serious benefits of riding a bike, that include getting exercise and saving money on gas. Regular unleaded gas in Casper is around $3.40 (depending on where you go). I have a 35 gallon tank on my truck...if I let it get to 'E' (which I never do) that's about $119 to fill up my truck. Now I can drive on 35 gallons quite a while as long as I don't drive anywhere else but work.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
101.9 KING FM

New Business Sets Grand Opening This Weekend In Downtown Cheyenne

The past few months have been a great time for new businesses to open in Cheyenne, we've had new restaurants and bars open, craft shops and more. Now, we're looking at a new local craft store to hit our Downtown Cheyenne area. 307 Made is the latest shop to put down their roots for people shopping in the Downtown area, with their new location at 1721 Carey Avenue. The new business describes themselves as "We feature a collection of Wyoming Small business owners and showcasing the items they create."
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

Phony Job Scam Alert Issued By Wyoming Police Department

The Rock Springs Police Department has issued a scam warning in regard to a made-up company calling itself Balanced Carriers. According to a post on the RSPD Facebook page, the ''company'' is trying to supposedly hire employees through INDEED.com. A phony HR representative will email prospective victims offering them a job. But to take the job, the prospective employee will be told that they must buy a special software program.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

Information Sought On Missing Wyoming 17-Year-Old

Rock Springs Police are looking for information on a 17-year-old boy who is believed to have run away from home. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, Koby Cranford is 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown eyes and blond hair, He was last seen wearing a retro green/red jacket.

