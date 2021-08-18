Covelo Resident Details the Effects of Black Market Cannabis on Round Valley Including Crime, Water Theft, and a ‘Dangerous Climate in Our Home Towns’

We have had legal marijuana cultivation in Mendocino County for several years. As a resident of Covelo, I have watched hoop houses and gardens sprout all over town. As a teacher at the school, I have watched the students start the year full of enthusiasm only to drop off in their attendance and motivation in October when the crops ripen, filling the air around the school with skunky odor, and filling the bodies of the students with disinterest in anything but being stoned.