Deodorant Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

Opportunities in the benzyl alcohol market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the benzyl alcohol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%-5%. In this market, bacteriostatic preservative is the largest segment by application, whereas food and beverages is largest by end user. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like demand from applications like solvents, preservatives, food additives, etc. and rising per capita healthcare expenditure attributing in the growth of pharmaceutical industry.