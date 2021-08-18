Cancel
Music

Lizzo urges her fans and haters to band together to stop global catastrophes

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLizzo is stressing the message of her new song, “Rumors,” telling her fans and haters alike to pay attention to what’s going on in the world. “Rumors,” also featuring Cardi B, is a song that tells haters to be more concerned about what’s happening in the world and not obsess over what women choose to do with their bodies and free time.

Lizzo
#Abc Audio#Catastrophes#Turkey#Taliban
Entertainment
Earthquakes
Afghanistan
Greece
Music
Instagram
Celebrities
