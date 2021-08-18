Calgary Flames: Revisiting the Jarome Iginla Trade

Over eight years ago, in late March of 2013, Calgary Flames fans were heartbroken to see not only their best leader, but one of the best leaders in NHL history in Jarome Iginla get traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The move didn’t come as much of a shock, as his contract was set to expire at the end of the 2012-13 season, and the team was in the midst of a rebuild. Still, it was very hard to say goodbye to the man who wore the ‘C’ for nine seasons and was still an incredible player.