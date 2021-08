Brian Wolz thought he might have had a spider bite on his arm. But when the sore spots began to spread, he went to see a doctor and was diagnosed with a staph infection. Several months later, the ultimate truth of his condition smacked him with a devastating blow: Wolz, who for more than 10 years has been selling The Contributor street newspaper at various locations throughout Franklin, was told he has melanoma and would need surgery and treatment right away.