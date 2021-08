I’m talking to Luis Antonio, creator of Twelve Minutes, about the ending of his game when he informs me that I have not, in fact, finished it. This comes as an embarrassing surprise, because I’d confidently told him that I had. I’ve played a lot of video games. I normally know when they’re over. Not this time: While playing Twelve Minutes, I questioned more than once whether I’d beaten it, or even whether it could be beaten. The one consolation is what Antonio tells me next: Some players put the game down at even earlier apparent stopping points. “I think that’s OK,” Antonio says, “that you arrived at a moment that you feel, ‘It’s a conclusion.’ … That’s kind of what I wanted.”