Sales Tax Rates in Major Cities, Midyear 2021

By Jared Walczak Jeremiah Nguyen
Tax Foundation
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are over 11,000 sales tax jurisdictions in the United States, with widely varying rates. Among major cities, Tacoma, Washington imposes the highest combined state and local sales tax rate, at 10.30 percent. Five other cities—Fremont, Los Angeles, and Oakland, California; Chicago, Illinois; and Seattle, Washington—are tied for the second highest rate of 10.25 percent. Birmingham, Alabama, at 10 percent, rounds out the list of major cities with a combined rate of 10 percent or higher.

