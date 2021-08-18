Sales Tax Rates in Major Cities, Midyear 2021

Remote online vendors reported and remitted $10.6 million in state sales tax and $3.77 million in city sales tax in July. Online shoppers in Sioux Falls chipped in $1.49 million in city sales tax, 39.6% of the total municipal sales tax collected from remote sellers in July. Given that Sioux Falls makes up only 21.7% of South Dakota’s population, our biggest-city residents appear to do a lot more shopping online than the average South Dakotan… which is funny, because one would think that, with all those wonderful stores on Phillips and 41st and Louise and around the metro, Sioux Falls residents could find more of what they need and want in town instead of having to resort to Amazon et al.