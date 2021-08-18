Cancel
Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Set to Launch Innovative Loyalty Rewards and Cryptocurrency Program Marketplace for Football Season

Crypto Market Provides Playground for Sports Bettors. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced the launch of its innovative loyalty rewards and cryptocurrency which will include a VegasWINNERS points system and crypto currency redemption marketplace.

