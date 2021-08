The peak portion of the Atlantic hurricane season is at hand, and the tropics are buzzing with activity typical for the last week of August. For the next six weeks, we can expect a host of tropical disturbances capable of developing into tropical depressions to roll off the coast of Africa or form in the subtropics (like Henri did). The next two names on the Atlantic list of storms are Ida and Julian; we expect to see both of these names used before the end of August.