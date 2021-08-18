RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia Reveals She’s Pregnant – With Her Assistant’s Child

Atlanta Housewife Porsha Williams has teased her new upcoming show -- a Bravo spinoff. "So this 'Family Show' is everything," Porsha said in the Bravo Chat Room. "It is a whole 'nother side of me. You will get to see a lot where my personality comes from, the family dynamic, the blending of it all. We also took the whole family to Mexico. Yes, everybody went to Mexico, and we went on this spiritual retreat. So my sister Lauren [Williams] is a spiritual guider [and] meditation goddess, and she was trying to bring some zen to the family while we're trying to blend. And, um, yeah, let's just say the trip wasn't so zen, but you'll see."