RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia Reveals She’s Pregnant – With Her Assistant’s Child

By kysdc Staff
theboxhouston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFalynn Pina and her new man Jaylan Banks announced that THEY’RE PREGNANT. After the explosion of her marriage and friendships on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Falynn and her ex-husband who is now dating Porsha Williams, have been airing all of their business out in headlines. Before their divorce became official there were allegations from Simone that Falynn had an extramarital affair. Whether those rumors were true or not, a few weeks after their divorce was finalized Falynn and her best friend/assistant announced they are expecting a child of their own. This will be Jaylan’s first child.

