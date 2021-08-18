Less Weight, Less Risk from COVID-19
One of the most striking observations from the COVID-19 pandemic has been that the virus adversely affects those who are obese. About 30 percent of hospitalizations have been attributed to obesity and risks of hospitalization, intensive care unit admission, invasive mechanical ventilation and death were higher with increasing BMI (Body Mass Index). We know that being obese is linked to impaired immunity, and it also lowers lung capacity, which can make ventilation more difficult and increase chances of poor outcomes from the infection.www.mrt.com
