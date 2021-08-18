Cancel
Yale professor and "The Happiness Lab" podcast host Laurie Santos on the importance of having fun

CBS News
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYale professor Laurie Santos joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the third season of her podcast "The Happiness Lab," and the two episodes dedicated to fun. Professor Santos talks about how people can have more fun, and why it is beneficial to make time for it.

