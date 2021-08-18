Goodix Technology Launches Industry Leading NB-IoT SoC Solution

Socure Achieves 126% Year-over-year Recurring Revenue Growth Driven by 1H’21 Bookings Growth of 220% and Surpasses Milestone of 500 Enterprise Customers. Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced that it has achieved record financial results, reflecting the continued momentum of its industry-leading digital identity verification and fraud solutions. Socure achieved 126% year-over-year recurring revenue growth in the second quarter marking the third consecutive quarter of record growth. High demand drove the impressive results with bookings accelerating nearly 220% compared to the first half of last year, marking the third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth. The company continues to achieve record results as Socure ID+ has emerged as the preferred identity verification platform for the largest enterprises and is trusted by 4 of the 5 largest banks, 7 of the 10 largest credit card issuers, top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, top crypto exchanges, and the largest online gaming operators.