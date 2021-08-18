Cancel
Goodix Technology Launches Industry Leading NB-IoT SoC Solution

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Goodix Technology launched its first NB-IoT system-on-chip (SoC) solution – the GR851x series which is fully compliant with 3GPP Rel-14 and Rel standards fifteen. By integrating an ultra-low power OpenCPU application system, it provides exceptional stability and high security, providing a competitive cellular IoT solution intended for use in various application scenarios, such as smart cities, consumer electronics, industry 4.0 and agriculture. smart. Innovation will contribute to the further construction of a modern, connected and intelligent digital world.

aithority.com

aithority.com

Everbridge Launches Next Generation of Its Industry-Leading CareConverge and HipaaBridge Healthcare Solutions to Improve Secure Clinical Collaboration

Everbridge, Inc., the global leader in critical event management (CEM), announced the next generation of its best-in-class CareConverge and HipaaBridge secure clinical collaboration healthcare solutions. Featuring new real-time, secure collaboration tools, Everbridge CareConverge addresses the unique workflows and requirements of hospitals and healthcare systems, whether daily, non-emergent, or high-acuity emergent clinical cases. Highly scalable, reliable and secure, CareConverge provides an instant way to connect all members of a patient’s care team through a single unified platform.
Posted by
Tom's Hardware

DDR5/DDR4 Solution for 5nm SoCs Launched

Synopsys has started offering its DDR5/DDR4 physical interface (PHY) and controller for next-generation system-on-chips (SoCs) that will be made using TSMC's N5 (5 nm) fabrication technology. The IP package enable makers of SoCs to add support for both types of memory on their chips set to be made using TSMC's N5 node. Synopsys is the first IP company to offer a memory solution that supports both DDR4 and DDR5 with up to 6400 MT/s data transfer rates.
Technologyaithority.com

Technostacks Develops IoT Based Smart Water Meter Solution

Technostacks introduced the IoT-based smart water meter solution with an application for both iOS as well as Android platforms. Technostacks introduced the IoT-based smart water meter solution with an application for both iOS as well as Android platforms. Across the smart water meter project with IoT, the application required to...
Technologythepaypers.com

Bottomline launches watchlist screening solution

US-based Bottomline has announced the availability of Bottomline Watchlist Screening (WLS) delivered by lightweight API implementation through Bottomline’s SaaS technology. The company’s first North American financial institution and the first multinational corporate customers are implementing Watchlist Screening. WLS is available to financial institutions and corporates globally, who can implement it...
BusinessBenzinga

Borqs Collaborates With Blockchain Firm Zippie For IoT Autonomous Payment Solutions

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) agreed to develop solutions for IoT autonomous payments with blockchain company Zippie to service the rising demand for digital currency transactions. Zippie enables businesses to send and receive programmable payments with money and other digital assets, like airtime, loyalty points, tokens, and gift cards. By...
Businessaithority.com

Launch Of Aicadium, A Global Centre Of Excellence In AI Technologies And Solutions Founded By Temasek

Aicadium will empower companies across the globe to achieve better business outcomes by delivering and scaling AI-as-a-Service. Aicadium, a global AI Centre of Excellence, was launched to empower companies to achieve better business outcomes through the adoption and delivery of AI technologies and solutions. Founded by Temasek, a global investment firm headquartered in Singapore, Aicadium will leverage a common machine learning platform to deliver AI-as-a-Service from discovery to deployment. Based in Singapore and San Diego, CA, Aicadium’s management, data scientists, software and solutions engineers are being assembled with the guidance of Michael Zeller, Head of AI Strategy & Solutions at Temasek.
Marketsmartechseries.com

Socure Announces Third Consecutive Record Quarter of Annual Recurring Revenue Growth as Demand Accelerates for Its Industry-leading Digital Identity Verification and Fraud Solutions

Socure Achieves 126% Year-over-year Recurring Revenue Growth Driven by 1H’21 Bookings Growth of 220% and Surpasses Milestone of 500 Enterprise Customers. Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced that it has achieved record financial results, reflecting the continued momentum of its industry-leading digital identity verification and fraud solutions. Socure achieved 126% year-over-year recurring revenue growth in the second quarter marking the third consecutive quarter of record growth. High demand drove the impressive results with bookings accelerating nearly 220% compared to the first half of last year, marking the third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth. The company continues to achieve record results as Socure ID+ has emerged as the preferred identity verification platform for the largest enterprises and is trusted by 4 of the 5 largest banks, 7 of the 10 largest credit card issuers, top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, top crypto exchanges, and the largest online gaming operators.
Technologychannelbuzz.ca

Nozomi Networks launches MSSP Elite program for OT and IoT services

The Nozomi program has one fully validated partner in the program, Accenture, and several others working through the validation process. The plan is to keep the program fairly select going forward. Nozomi Networks, an OT company which has embraced IT to deliver IoT security, has followed up the reboot of...
Technologyiotcentral.io

How to minimize the costs of launching an IoT product

Many businesses are already taking advantage of IoT solutions to improve their efficiency and create new revenue streams. However, if you're considering launching a connected business, one of the most important factors to contemplate is the cost of IoT software implementation. This article will give you an overview of what goes into IoT software development and maintenance.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Goodix Introduces NB-IoT SoCs for Smart City and Industry 4.0 Applications

Goodix Technology has released its first NB-IoT system-on-chip (SoC) solution. The GR851x Series fully supports 3GPP Rel-14 and Rel-15 standards. Integrating an ultra-low-power OpenCPU application system, it delivers outstanding stability and high security, providing a competitive cellular IoT solution for diverse application scenarios, such as smart cities, consumer electronics, industry 4.0, and smart agriculture. The innovation will contribute to the greater construction of a modern, connected, and intelligent digital world.
Economyroboticstomorrow.com

Geek+ and WSR Solutions launch Smart Palletizing Solution

Save up to 30% truck space and reduce operational costs by up to 40% with Smart Mixed Case Palletizing. Hong Kong, August 17th, 2021 - Geek+, a global AMR leader, is proud to announce the launch of a new solution for Smart Mixed Case palletizing, co-developed with WSR Solutions, a provider of intelligent warehouse management tools. The solution combines Geek+ autonomous mobile robots and WSR's intelligent palletizing algorithm to help warehouse operators systematically handle the processing of multiple outbound orders in an efficient, safe, and flexible way.
Technologyaithority.com

KeepTruckin Launches New AI Dashcam Featuring Industry-Leading Accuracy to Proactively Prevent Accidents, Increase Safety and Efficiency

NEW: KeepTruckin Launches New AI Dashcam Featuring Industry-Leading Accuracy to Proactively Prevent Accidents, Increase Safety and Efficiency – ONLY safety solution to use AI across platform, helping fleets reduce accidents by up to 30%. Distracted driving is responsible for 87% of preventable crashes every year. With insurance costs at an...
Businessaithority.com

ClarityCX1 Announces The Launch Of The 1st Salesforce Industry Cloud B2B Strategic Account Management Solution Specifically Tailored For Multiple Vertical Markets

ClarityCX1 Ltd., an Industry Cloud SaaS company announced the launch of its CX1 solution on the Salesforce Lightning platform tailored for vertical industry B2B sales account teams. The first release of CX1™ will support customer-facing teams in the Life Sciences/Pharmaceutical sector followed by subsequent releases for Medical Devices, High-Tech/Manufacturing and Financial Services. The CX1™ Salesforce solution is designed to provide a repeatable way for B2B sales/account teams to engage with stakeholders more strategically regardless of the complexity of the customer environment.
Posted by
TheStreet

IoT Industry In China To 2025 - Key Drivers And Barriers

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT in China - Analysis of the leading IoT Market Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the IoT market in China. It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth...
Posted by
The Press

Wirepas Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing Industrial IoT Requirements with the Ground-breaking Wirepas Private 5G Solution

Its limitless scalability enables enterprises to add any number of new devices to the network, ensuring high performance and reliability. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global 5G network infrastructure market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes the Finland-based Wirepas Ltd. with the 2021 Global New Product Innovation Award for its novel Wirepas Private 5G solution. Operating on a dedicated global spectrum, it will be the world's first non-cellular 5G connectivity product.
Design World Network

Banner Engineering expands IIoT solutions with qualified products for AWS IoT Core

Banner Engineering, an industrial automation equipment maker, has expanded its range of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions by qualifying multiple products to be compatible with Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Core. AWS IoT Core lets connected devices easily and securely interact with Cloud applications and other devices. By qualifying its...
Internetreadwrite.com

The Importance of IoT in the Ecommerce Industry

As customers’ lifestyles continue to develop and become more adaptable, the emergence of IoT, or Internet of Things devices, brings with it a similar change in the eCommerce industry. Similarly, the e-commerce business has exploded and grown due to the increasing rate of online shoppers. The digital world is, without...
EconomyTech Times

Welt der Wunder on the Roll: Launches Security Tokens, Set to Technologize the Media Content Industry

Things have remained stable for a relatively long time until recently. Every area of our lives has recorded a certain amount of change, no matter how small. For example, not so long ago, we communicated by writing letters and sending them through postal services; a process that takes anywhere from days to weeks or even months to complete. These days, with advancement in technology and the internet, communication is just a click or a swipe away. The same has happened in medicine, business, agriculture etc.

