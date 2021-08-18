Goodix Technology Launches Industry Leading NB-IoT SoC Solution
Goodix Technology launched its first NB-IoT system-on-chip (SoC) solution – the GR851x series which is fully compliant with 3GPP Rel-14 and Rel standards fifteen. By integrating an ultra-low power OpenCPU application system, it provides exceptional stability and high security, providing a competitive cellular IoT solution intended for use in various application scenarios, such as smart cities, consumer electronics, industry 4.0 and agriculture. smart. Innovation will contribute to the further construction of a modern, connected and intelligent digital world.aithority.com
