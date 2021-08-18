Broxel Announced an Agreement With Google Cloud to Offer Financial Technology Solutions
Technology is the most powerful tool to democratize access to financial services. For hundreds of thousands of global companies and businesses, especially in Latin America, the ability to join the transactional and payments revolution will define their position in the market in the next few years. Technology in financial services translates into competitiveness, transparency and traceability, therefore, as more companies will access these solutions easily, safely and efficiently, the benefits will be greater for end users.
