Heap Announces New C-Suite Additions, Expanding Go-to-Market Leadership to Continue Accelerating Growth
Heap, the leading Digital Insights platform, announced new additions to the company’s C-Suite: Ahmed Quadri has joined as Chief Customer Officer, and Sean Andrew is now Chief Revenue Officer. Both Quadri and Andrew represent significant additions to CEO Ken Fine’s executive bench, and indicate Heap’s commitment to expanding its go-to-market team to accelerate the company’s already significant growth, which over the past year has seen Heap expand its base to over 8,000 customers and grow net ARR at a rate of 224% CAGR year-over-year.aithority.com
