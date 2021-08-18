Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Heap Announces New C-Suite Additions, Expanding Go-to-Market Leadership to Continue Accelerating Growth

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Heap, the leading Digital Insights platform, announced new additions to the company’s C-Suite: Ahmed Quadri has joined as Chief Customer Officer, and Sean Andrew is now Chief Revenue Officer. Both Quadri and Andrew represent significant additions to CEO Ken Fine’s executive bench, and indicate Heap’s commitment to expanding its go-to-market team to accelerate the company’s already significant growth, which over the past year has seen Heap expand its base to over 8,000 customers and grow net ARR at a rate of 224% CAGR year-over-year.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Success#Digital Insights#Cagr#Gtm#Bmc#Ptc#Smb#Mid Market#Appdynamics#Mongo Db#Salesforce#Ibm#Cs#Evp#Partner Of The Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Independent Research Firm Names DevonWay an Innovator in Process Safety Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantix, an independent UK-based research and consulting firm with expertise in environmental, health, safety, quality, and operational excellence technologies that optimize business operations, named DevonWay an Innovator in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software 2021 report, published August 10, 2021. Verdantix...
Economyaithority.com

CasperLabs Joins AWS Marketplace to Expand Developer Access to Its Enterprise Blockchain

Developers can now deploy Casper nodes using Amazon Web Services and more easily access AWS developer tools. Today CasperLabs, a leading blockchain services company and developer of the Casper Network, announced its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a highly reliable, scalable, low-cost infrastructure platform in the cloud that powers hundreds of thousands of businesses. The collaboration gives developers and organizations building on the Casper Network the ability to directly deploy node infrastructures and design private networks for product testing from AWS.
Businessaithority.com

Grafana Labs Raises $220 Million to Accelerate Global Adoption and Development of Open Source Visualization and Observability Platform

Grafana Labs, the company behind the world’s most ubiquitous open and composable operational dashboards, announced a $220 million Series C investment round, co-led by new investors Sequoia Capital and Coatue, with participation from existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Lead Edge Capital, and GIC. The new investment values Grafana Labs at $3 billion (for crypto fans, that’s more than 60,500 BTC as of August 23 at 22:00 UTC), more than ten times the valuation of the Series A round just two years ago. As part of the funding, Carl Eschenbach, partner at Sequoia and former President and COO at VMware, and David Schneider, general partner at Coatue and former President at ServiceNow, will be joining the company’s board of directors.
Businessaithority.com

Alwin Schauer Appointed as Chief Revenue Officer of Basware

Alwin Schauer has been appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer of Basware and member of the Executive Team. Mr. Schauer will report to Klaus Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Basware. Klaus Andersen continues as the company’s interim CRO until Mr. Schauer starts in his position on 1st of September 2021.
Softwareaithority.com

Global Training Platform Go1 Partners With Adobe to Enhance Personalized Corporate Learning Experiences

Go1, the world’s largest corporate education content hub for on-demand training and resources, announced a global partnership with Adobe to equip Adobe Captivate Prime learning management system users with Go1’s extensive workplace learning online library. Adobe Captivate Prime users will have in-product access to Go1’s vast content library within a new Content Marketplace.
Technologyaithority.com

Cloud Security Alliance Welcomes Inaugural Members of the CxO Trust Advisory Council

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, announced the inaugural members of the CSA CxO Trust Advisory Council. The Council, whose membership is reserved exclusively for C-level executives of CSA’s Corporate Members, will contribute to and advise on the overall strategy and roadmap of the CxO Trust, a first-of-a-kind initiative that brings together a community of C-suite executives to evolve cloud and cybersecurity understanding, knowledge, and needed solutions in response to enterprise challenges.
Softwareaithority.com

Lytics Releases Lytics Cloud Connect to Add Reverse ETL Capabilities to Their Industry Leading Customer Data Platform

Lytics Cloud Connect Allows Brands to Seamlessly Combine First-Party Data Insights From Their Cloud-Based Data Warehouses With Real-Time Recommendations Using a Customer Data Platform (Cdp) Strategy That Reduces Duplicate Data Stores. Lytics, a leading customer data platform, announced the release of a new product called Lytics Cloud Connect, a reverse...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Subscription Commerce Platform Market May Set New Growth Story | ReCharge, Razorpay, Recurly, Scaled Commerce

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Subscription Commerce Platform Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are 3dcart, AppDirect, Automattic (WordPress), BigCommerce, blubolt, Bold Commerce, Broadleaf Commerce, Chargebee, cleverbridge, Cloudmore, Cratejoy, Elanders, keylight, Limio, OpenCart, PeakCommerce, POWr, Razorpay, ReCharge, Recurly, Scaled Commerce, Sellfy, Snipcart, Squarespace, Stripe, Subbly, Subscribe Pro, ten24 Digital Solutions, Verifone, Xion Global & Zuora etc.
Softwareaithority.com

Worthix Unveils Advanced, AI-Based Customer Insight Capabilities With Worthix 2.0 Platform™

By extracting deeper, more nuanced data, the Worthix 2.0 Platform and embedded Worthix Decision Lab™ enables companies to elevate their understanding of customer expectations, perceptions and purchasing decisions. Worthix, the first and only conversation-based AI technology tool for customer decision intelligence able to power one-on-one conversations with customers in any...
Businessnddist.com

Pelican Products Appoints New CIO

TORRANCE, CA — innovative business and technology executive Shree Khare has been hired to the Pelican Products, Inc. senior leadership team as Chief Information Officer. Shree comes to Pelican with more than 20 years of experience in Information Technology, leading teams through complex global projects and digital transformation. Khare’s role...
Mental Healthaithority.com

MiResource Announces US$3 Million In Seed Funding

Investment Targets Growing Company’s Mental Health Care Marketplace. MiResource , a mental health care marketplace that empowers health systems to connect their patients to the right mental health care, announces that it has raised US$3 million in seed funding with investments from Draper Associates, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Royal Street Ventures, One Mind, What If Ventures, and GarageCap. The funding will enable MiResource to continue expanding their automated, online referral platform to connect individuals with the mental health care they need.
Public Healthaithority.com

World Economic Forum Names Glocal Healthcare, an UpHealth, Inc. Company, to Its Top 50 COVID-19 Last Mile Responders

UpHealth, Inc., a healthcare leader pioneering connected digital care communities with technology, infrastructure and services to support healthcare’s digital transformation with new models of care, announced today that Glocal Healthcare Systems, its international division focused on digital-first next generation care delivery was named as a Top 50 COVID-19 Last Mile Responder by the World Economic Forum.
Economyaithority.com

Ad-Tech Innovator QTT Launches Marketplace to Drive Seamless Digital, Linear TV Ad Interoperability

Launch Follows Receipt of Patents Achieving Advertising-System Interoperability Among Broadcasters, Cable Networks, MVPDs and Digital Supply and Demand Side Platforms. Initial Television Participants Include A+E Networks, FOX, Reelz; Magnite Is First Participating SSP. Buyers and sellers of linear television ad inventory now have a fully transparent solution enabling them to...
Ferguson, MObizjournals

Emerson expands C-suite with hire for newly created role

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has expanded its C-suite, hiring an executive for newly created role focused on workforce and company culture. The Ferguson, Missouri-based technology and engineering giant said Tuesday it named Elizabeth Adefioye as chief people officer. In the new role, Adefioye’s will lead a "newly consolidated human resources function," with oversight of initiatives including talent development and management, acquisition integration and diversity, equity and inclusion.
Businesskamcity.com

Wella Appoints Three New Executives To Leadership Team

Wella Company has announced the appointment of three diverse C-suite executives to its leadership team, as the hair, nail and beauty tech firm continues on the growth plan it embarked upon after being majority-acquired by KKR. The company has named Virginie Costa as its Global Chief Financial Officer, Gretchen Koback...
Softwareaithority.com

TransUnion Introduces TruAudience Marketing Solutions to Power Privacy-Centric Identity and Data Capabilities for Omnichannel Advertising

Solution suite is a culmination of TransUnion capabilities and roll-up of Tru Optik, Signal Digital and TruSignal Acquisitions. TransUnion (TRU) unveiled the launch of its TruAudience® solutions to provide a foundation of trust on which businesses build future-proofed identity and data capabilities. With insight into 98% of U.S. adults and...
Businessaithority.com

CHO Plus Announces Acceptance Into BLUE KNIGHT

CHO Plus’s participation in this joint initiative is another step toward commercializing its patented cell engineering technology. CHO Plus an early-stage innovation company developing technology to dramatically increase the productivity of cells used to manufacture therapeutic proteins and viruses, announced that it has been accepted into Blue Knight, and will receive funding to support their JLABS @ South San Francisco residency. Blue Knight is a joint initiative created between Johnson & Johnson Innovation and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The joint initiative is dedicated to anticipating potential health security threats, activating the global innovation community, and amplifying scientific and technological advancements with the aim to prepare for and respond to our rapidly evolving global health environment. CHO Plus technology could expand the existing manufacturing capacity for production of therapeutic proteins and vaccines thus making the company a good fit for the mission of the Blue Knight program. Through dedicated mentorship, CHO Plus will work with BARDA representatives and associates toward mutually beneficial goals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy