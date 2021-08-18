Heap Announces New C-Suite Additions, Expanding Go-to-Market Leadership to Continue Accelerating Growth

Grafana Labs, the company behind the world’s most ubiquitous open and composable operational dashboards, announced a $220 million Series C investment round, co-led by new investors Sequoia Capital and Coatue, with participation from existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Lead Edge Capital, and GIC. The new investment values Grafana Labs at $3 billion (for crypto fans, that’s more than 60,500 BTC as of August 23 at 22:00 UTC), more than ten times the valuation of the Series A round just two years ago. As part of the funding, Carl Eschenbach, partner at Sequoia and former President and COO at VMware, and David Schneider, general partner at Coatue and former President at ServiceNow, will be joining the company’s board of directors.