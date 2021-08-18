Learn these 3 essential chord progressions for guitar
Guitar lessons: A great way to get started writing a song is to use a well-known chord progression. Certain progressions have been used thousands of times throughout the history of recorded music, so there’s no reason you shouldn’t use one. It might feel like cheating at first, but, once you get started, inspiration will strike and you can head off into more creative uncharted territory. We’ve tabbed out three chord progressions for you to try out.www.musicradar.com
Comments / 0