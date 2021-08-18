Learn these 3 essential chord progressions for guitar

There are many times when we wish to escape reality. If we could travel into another world, through another dimension, where would we go? How would it contradict with the reality of our current setting? Well, isn’t that fascinating. There are those moments (throughout much of our lives), where it feels as if we are living in two worlds. One is of the real world. The other is aligned with that of, fantasy! Both worlds balance each other out. However, it does permit one to move through different perceptions when it comes to how we swim through the tides of life.