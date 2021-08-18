NYC Broker Confidence Hits New Records in Second Quarter

Retail powerhouse Walmart had impressive second-quarter earnings which beat expectations and surged due to grocery and school-related sales. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) released second-quarter earnings for this year, which surpassed expectations, owing chiefly to strong grocery sales and a solid start in back-to-school sales. The retail giant said its stores received an influx of related customers. Most of these customers were looking to buy items like apparel, luggage, and party supplies. According to company CFO, Brett Biggs, many of these eager spenders went several months without these items especially during the peak of the pandemic. However, they now look set to “(come) out of hibernation” as life gradually returns to normal. Biggs added that families are also purchasing items typically associated with schools and classrooms such as backpacks and lunchboxes.