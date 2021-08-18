Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

NYC Broker Confidence Hits New Records in Second Quarter

By Kelsi Maree Borland
GlobeSt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommercial broker confidence has returned. REBNY’s Real Estate Broker Confidence Index hit 52.5 for expectations in the second quarter, a new record. When measuring current conditions, the survey reported a score of 20.8, falling slightly below the prior peak in the first quarter 2021. Brokers in the survey stated that...

www.globest.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokers#Commercial Real Estate#Alm#Access#Globest Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Urban Outfitters Reports Record Second-Quarter Sales, Profits

Shares of apparel company Urban Outfitters (URBN) - Get Report fell after the company reported second quarter results ahead of analyst estimates. The Philadelphia company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.16 billion with earnings of $1.28 per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.09 billion with earnings of 78 cents per share.
EconomyHousing Wire

Mortgage profits drop in second quarter on lower volume

Independent mortgage banks (IMBs) and mortgage subsidiaries of chartered banks reported less profit in the second quarter, with net gains declining to $2,023 on each loan originated compared to $3,361 in the previous quarter, according to a report published by the Mortgage Bankers Association. The data, compiled from 361 companies,...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Builder Confidence For New Multifamily Dips In Q2

Builder and developer confidence for new multifamily housing dipped in the second quarter according to a new survey by the National Association of Home Builders. The Multifamily Production Index, which measures builder and developer sentiment about current conditions in the apartment and condo market, dropped three points to 48 compared to the previous quarter. The trade group explained a number below 50 indicates that more respondents report conditions are getting worse than report conditions are improving.
EconomyGlobeSt.com

Global Hotel Investment Volume Hits $30B in H1

Global hotel investment hit $30 billion in the first half of the year as the sector continues its post-COVID recovery, with some experts suggesting the pace will continue to quicken in the second half of the year. JLL’s Global Hotel Investor Sentiment Survey showed sales volume gains of 66% year-over-year,...
Rochester, MNPosted by
NewsTalk 95.5

Mayo Clinic 2nd Quarter Fiscal Performance Set a New Record

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic's recovery from the pandemic economic shutdown now includes a record-setting financial performance for the second quarter of this year. A required regulatory filing indicates the Mayo Clinic's income from current activities from April through June totaled about $451 million. A year ago,...
Financial Reportsgamingintelligence.com

Record second quarter for Aspire Global as revenue grows to €55.8m

Stockholm-listed gaming operator and supplier Aspire Global has posted record results for the second quarter of 2021 as revenue increased by 28 per cent to €55.8m and EBITDA rose 40 per cent to €9.9m. Marking its sixth consecutive quarter of solid growth, the Q2 performance was driven by improvements across...
Buying Carswmar2news

New car prices hit record high

Car prices are at a record high. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average price for a new vehicle hit nearly $43,000 in July. That is an 8% increase from July 2020. Industry experts say a limited supply of new vehicles and a trend toward higher-end SUVs and pickup trucks are partly to blame for the price increases.
Economydbusiness.com

United Wholesale Mortgage Posts Record Setting Second Quarter

UWM Holdings Corp., the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, today announced its second quarter financial results, which saw the No. 1 wholesale mortgage lender in American report a net income of $138.7 million on $59.2 billion in total originations, a record for the second quarter. “We demonstrated...
RetailPosted by
Coinspeaker

Walmart Records Impressive Figures in Second Quarter Earnings, Tops Estimates

Retail powerhouse Walmart had impressive second-quarter earnings which beat expectations and surged due to grocery and school-related sales. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) released second-quarter earnings for this year, which surpassed expectations, owing chiefly to strong grocery sales and a solid start in back-to-school sales. The retail giant said its stores received an influx of related customers. Most of these customers were looking to buy items like apparel, luggage, and party supplies. According to company CFO, Brett Biggs, many of these eager spenders went several months without these items especially during the peak of the pandemic. However, they now look set to “(come) out of hibernation” as life gradually returns to normal. Biggs added that families are also purchasing items typically associated with schools and classrooms such as backpacks and lunchboxes.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Orbsat Corp Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Strong Global E-Commerce Growth Drives Quarterly Net Sales Increase of 60% to Record Levels. AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ:OSAT, OSATW) ('Orbsat' or the 'Company'), a global e-commerce provider of IoT and connectivity solutions through next-generation satellite technology, today announced record quarterly revenue for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
New York City, NYFlying Magazine

Wheels Up Announces Record Revenue Growth for Second Quarter

New York City-based Wheels Up (NYSE:UP), a private member-based aircraft operator, saw record revenue growth of 113 percent in the second quarter of the year, the company announced Thursday. It also reported that membership has grown to more than 10,500, nearly double what it was the same time last year....
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Coinbase Smashes Revenue Record, Brings In $2,000,000,000 in Second Quarter

Coinbase generated a record net revenue of $2 billion from transactions, subscriptions, and services in the second quarter of 2021 as the platform’s monthly transacting users (MTUs) increased by 8.8 million – up 44% from Q1. In its August 10th shareholder letter, the largest crypto exchange in the US says...
Financial Reportsluxuryrealestate.com

Continuing Record Year, First Team Sales Volume Jumps 85% in Second Quarter

IRVINE, CA - First Team reports having its best year on record with a strong second quarter of 2021 rocketing sales volume up 85% over last year during the same period, as sales associates work harder than ever for their clients to secure unparalleled market results with an additional 236 sales associates joining the company, year to date. Annualizing current sales volume places the company at close to $8.5 billion in annual sales volume.
RetailGlobeSt.com

Dollinger Properties Buys Silicon Valley Office Complex

Dollinger Properties has purchased Valley Creative Center, an office property in the Silicon Valley, for $56 million from Vista Investment Group. The property is a six-building R&D/office campus totaling 166,928 square feet. Vista Investment Group had completed several capital improvements before the sale of the property. Those improvements included a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy