The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has arrived, nearly 18 months after Samsung introduced the original flip phone-style folding handset. And on the surface, not much seems to have changed. While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 seems to have gotten some substantial enhancements — it's the phone that added S Pen support and now features an under-display camera — the Galaxy Z Flip 3 feels a lot like its predecessor. Like the flip phones of old, you open up the Galaxy Z Flip to reveal a larger screen — the same 6.7-inch display you'd find on the original Flip. The phones even weigh the same and are about the same size, give or take a tenth of an inch.