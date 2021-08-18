Cancel
Sean Lock death: Tributes as 8 Out of 10 Cats star dies aged 58

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedians lead tributes to 8 Out of 10 cats star Sean Lock, who has died from cancer aged 58. The comedian died at home surrounded by his family, his agent said, with fellow comedians and TV stars taking to social media to pay their respects. Bill Bailey tweeted: “It’s heartbreaking...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Bailey
Person
Sean Lock
Person
Jon Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#8 Out Of 10 Cats
