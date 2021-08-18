Cancel
Sean Lock: Remembering the late comedian’s funniest TV moments

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Sean Lock has died from cancer at the age of 58. “Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy,” a statement from his agent read. Following the news,...

