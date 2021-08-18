With COVID worsening, Wright-Patt shifts to health condition ‘bravo+’
With an eye on persistent COVID infection rates across Ohio, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has moved its health protection condition status to "bravo-plus.". The biggest resulting change will be occupancy in base facilities, down to 40% from 50%. Base leaders are leaving staffing decisions to mission commanders, as they usually do. But they are asking those who can "telework" ― working from home or off-base — to continue doing so.
