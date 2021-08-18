With COVID worsening, Wright-Patt shifts to health condition ‘bravo+’

COVID-19 investigation and contact tracing will continue in Wright County as this is still a reportable disease. Wright County Health Department contacts positive cases and completes investigation forms, verifies isolation dates and traces exposed persons. Household members with a positive case in that household are asked to quarantine 10 days from last exposure to the positive. This Delta variant is more transmissible and I am seeing more children with symptoms. Vaccinated persons do not need to quarantine unless they exhibit symptoms and at that time need to test for COVID-19 and follow positive protocol if results are positive. Wright County Public Health’s mission is to protect, prevent and promote. I think we all agree we do not knowingly want a COVID-19 positive person to attend school until they no longer spread infection. We continue to have a vulnerable population of children 12 and under who are not yet able to be vaccinated.