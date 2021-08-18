Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watch: Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed mic'd up versus Bears

By Kyle Crabbs
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mQ2C_0bV9iFZk00
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The competition in the Miami Dolphins backfield appears to be heating up. Miami entered this offseason with a perceived need at the running back position, only to watch the team go in different directions with their premiere assets and instead place much of the workload back onto some familiar faces from 2020. Yes, the Dolphins drafted Gerrid Doaks and signed Malcolm Brown to help boost the power in the backfield. But Myles Gaskin appeared to be in the driver’s seat for 2021.

Salvon Ahmed may end up having something to say about that before things are all said and done. Ahmed has looked explosive during training camp and got himself on the board during Miami’s first preseason clash of August with a receiving touchdown against the Chicago Bears — a wheel route that featured a good adjustment to the football and showed awareness to make sure he tucked the football inside the pylon.

The Dolphins, conveniently enough, had Ahmed strapped up for the game with a microphone — and it gives us a fun look behind the curtain at the action on the field from this past weekend. The Dolphins faded in the second half with their backups in the game, but generally controlled the pace of the game through the first 30 minutes with the starters and key backups in the game. For now, Ahmed is the latter. But if he keeps making plays like the one he scored on this past weekend, he may find himself classified as a “starter” himself before the end of the season.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Said And Done#Mic#American Football#Ahmedsalvon#Td#Miamidolphins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Engrained in three-man committee

Coach Brian Flores mentioned Ahmed alongside Malcolm Brown and Myles Gaskin when describing the Dolphins' backfield plans, Barry Jackson and Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald report. Ahmed and Gaskin both worked behind Brown during Saturday's preseason loss to Chicago. With regard to the regular season, though, Flores said that...
NFLallfans.co

Salvon Ahmed, Jaelan Phillips Set to Star In Preseason Week 2

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons will be playing this Saturday in Miami for each their second preseason outing this year. Both teams will be looking for their first preseason win of 2021, and another chance to see some of the younger players on their roster, some fighting for a roster spot. For the Dolphins, there may be a couple of hidden gems on a very young and up-and-coming team, and guys like Salvon Ahmed made plays last week in Chicago. Some players, like Jaelan Phillips will also be getting their first taste of action of 2021 and are looking to make an immediate impact on the field. With Tua Tagovailoa entering his second season, and a top ten defense, Miami is ready for that next step.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Steelers Fan Fights Husband and Wife, Husband Gets Knocked Out

Going to a sporting event these days is a dangerous endeavor. Alcohol mixed with testosterone mixed with humans making their first public appearances in large venues seems to truly get the blood boiling these days. So it comes as no surprise to see fists flying during the Steelers preseason game against the Lions on Saturday night.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings nab a pair of quarterbacks

With most of the Vikings quarterback room on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, Minnesota has done its due diligence in trying to find new quarterbacks. The team tried out a couple quarterbacks this week. Now, the team has signed quarterback Case Cookus and claimed quarterback Danny Etling off waivers. Etling was drafted...
NFLsportsmockery.com

Steve Young Knows Real Reason Matt Nagy Won’t Start Justin Fields

The debate regarding the Chicago Bears quarterback position was always inevitable. When they traded up for Justin Fields and head coach Matt Nagy declared Andy Dalton the Week 1 starter anyway? He had to know the media firestorm that was bound to follow. Especially if Fields looked good and Dalton didn’t in the preseason. A result that has since come to pass. People just can’t understand why Nagy is being so stubborn about this. Well, perhaps Steve Young can shed some light on things.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback competition just added an interesting wrinkle. New England announced on Monday morning that veteran quarterback Cam Newton will be out until Thursday. Newton, the team’s starting quarterback last year, was not seen at practice on Monday morning. And now we know why. Newton traveled...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
NFLThe Falcoholic

Free agent QB options the Falcons might sign with A.J. McCarron’s injury looming

There’s a strong indication that the Falcons are going to end up signing a quarterback this week, with concerns about A.J. McCarron’s injury readily evident from Arthur Smith after last night’s game. As you’d expect, there isn’t exactly a wealth of capable backups out there. Many of the candidates remaining...

Comments / 0

Community Policy