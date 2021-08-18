13-Year-Old Falls To Death From Mountain While Searching For Mobile Network For Online Class
A 13-year-old boy in India fell to death from a mountain, while trying to search for mobile network to attend online classes. The victim has been identified as Andriya Jagaranga of the eastern state of Odisha. The grade 8 student used to climb up a mountain near his house regularly as mobile connectivity in his village was poor. According to Pragativadi News, Jagaranga was accompanied by some of his friends, who also had their online classes.www.ibtimes.com
