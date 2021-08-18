Cancel
Man finds $130,000 in used fridge he purchased to store his extra kimchi

By Miles In The Morning, Jeff Miles, Rebekah Black, Alex Luckey
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in South Korea recently bought a used fridge online when he made an incredible discovery while deep cleaning it to store his kimchi: $130,000. Mashable is reporting that the man found the stacks of cash, bundled in ₩50,000 (US$42.80) banknotes, sealed and taped under the fridge. The police officer handling the case said, "It was a large amount of money. It was absurd because we rarely had such cases."

