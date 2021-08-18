Cancel
Public Safety

Thieves break into restaurant, are fined for not wearing masks during robbery

By Miles In The Morning, Jeff Miles, Rebekah Black, Alex Luckey
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour men in Australia recently broke into a restaurant and made off with a good amount of alcohol. Luckily, the police were able to quickly find the suspects, and were able to arrest them. Along with the charges for breaking into the restaurant and stealing the booze, the four men are also facing fines of 5,000 Australian Dollars, around $3,600 U.S., for violating the country's mask mandate because none of the men were wearing masks during the robbery!

