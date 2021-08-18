Thieves break into restaurant, are fined for not wearing masks during robbery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another harrowing scene unfolded in the heart of South Beach Tuesday evening. A man was sitting with his family in the outdoor section of La Cerveceria de Barrio on Ocean Drive near 14 Street when Miami Beach police say he was shot multiple times. But what happened next could make your stomach turn. “After the shooting, he was dancing on top of the guy,” said a witness, who didn’t want to be identified. The witness added he saw three shots fired from about two feet away. Timothy Burgess said he saw the shooter fire another shot before the killing happened. “So I’m sitting...