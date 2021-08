Series C round values Ramp at $3.9 billion on the back of 5x growth in cardholders in the year to date. Ramp, the first corporate card designed to help businesses spend less, today announced $300M in Series C venture funding at a $3.9B valuation. Founders Fund led the round, with participation from Redpoint Ventures, Thrive Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Spark Capital, Coatue Management, Iconiq, Altimeter, Stripe, Lux Capital, A* Partners, Definition Capital, Honeycomb, Kinetic, and other existing investors. Ramp has raised over $620M to date in a mix of equity and debt financing.