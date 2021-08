AUBURN GRESHAM — A South Side grocery store is finally open again more than a year after it shut down because of looting. Community and city leaders welcomed shoppers back to Jewel Osco at 94th Street and Ashland Avenue on Wednesday. The remodeled store now includes a 2,200-square-foot community room for the South Shore Drill Team to gather and practice. The supermarket company also donated $2,000 to the group.